Video: Allah-Las Share Video for Newest Single 'The Stuff'

Their new album will be released on October 13.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

On October 13, Los Angeles’ Allah-Las will release their new album, Zuma 85. They have teased the album with lead single “The Stuff” and today share the official video for the track. Upon release, the single was supported by Under The Radar, Brooklyn Vegan and MXDWN, among others. Pre-order Zuma 85 here.

Austin Town Hall noted, “"You can’t deny that the band still have the effortless cool locked in here" and Buzzbands LA said, “They’re calling it a reinvention, and one only needs to hear ‘The Stuff,’ to hear their songwriting engine change gears."

The captivating video was directed by Sam Kristofski who captures the band as they traverse through their native Los Angeles, from a cigarette stand in North Hollywood to the LA river. The video poignantly juxtaposes the nostalgia of the analog era with the pulsating energy of the digital age, reflecting on the evolution of the music industry.

Allah-Las confirmed Summer and Fall Tour dates including headline shows and festival dates across the US and Europe. Tonight they play their last European gig before heading back to the States. The Zuma 85 Tour resumes August 8 in Boston, MA through November 18 in San Francisco, CA with more dates to be announced.

Along the way they will play at New York City’s Rockaway Beach on August 4 at the Rockaway Beach Hotel and at Lodge Room in Los Angeles on November 15 and November 16. All announced shows are listed below and tickets are available here. 

Zuma 85 is being released via the band’s own label, Calico Discos, in partnership with Innovative Leisure, which released earlier defining statements from the band including the eponymously named Allah-Las (2012) and Worship The Sun (2014).

Allah-Las Tour Dates

6/28 - Zeltival @ Tollhaus - Karlsruhe, DE 

8/3 - Levitate - Boston, MA 

8/4 - The Rockaway Hotel - Queens, NY 

8/30 - Mascotte - Zurich, CH 

9/1 - Room 2 - Glasgow, UK 

9/2 - Psych Fest - Manchester, UK 

9/3 - End Of The Road Festival - Salisbury, UK 

9/4 - Marble Factory - Bristol, UK 

9/6 - KOKO - London, UK 

9/7 - Chalk - Brighton, UK 

9/9 - Le Trianon - Paris, FR 

9/10 - Cactus - Bruges, BE 

9/11 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL 

9/13 - Huxleys - Berlin, DE 

9/14 - Muffathalle - Munich, DE

9/16 - Technopolis - Athens, GR 

10/23 - Crescent Room - Phoenix, AZ 

10/24 - Launch Pad - Albuquerque, AZ 

10/26 - Ferris Wheelers Backyard - Dallas, TX 

10/29 - Belly Up - Aspen, CO 

10/31 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT 

11/1 - Treefort Music Hall, Boise, ID

11/2 - Rev Hall - Portland, OR 

11/3 - Freakout - Seattle, WA 

11/4 - Volcanic Theatre Pub - Bend, OR 

11/6 - Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA 

11/7 - Phoenix Theater - Petaluma, CA 

11/8 - SLO Brew - San Luis Obispo, CA 

11/15 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA 

11/16 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA 

11/18 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

Photo Credit: Alexandra Cabral



