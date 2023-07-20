Video: Alis Vibe Releases 'Surfing the Light' Visual

Alis Vibe has released the music video for "Surfing The Light."

"Surfing The Light" is unashamedly dance/pop, with Vibe's raspy euphonic vocals venturing fearlessly into the depths of consciousness and heart, guiding us throughout a journey to explore a more subtle and less superficial world. A meaningful combination of words with a powerful pop sound.

Vibe states, “Life is so precious, we really need to be good, the universe is asking us to be better.”

Alis Vibe's influences include the legendary Freddie Mercury, the iconic visionary Lady Gaga, and other extraordinary and modern artists like Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa. However, behind her pop sensibilities is are influences from folk, soul, and blues artists such as Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse, Tracy Chapman, Joss Stone and Etta James.

Alis Vibe is a rising pop artist from Milan, Italy. She has been making a name for herself with pop music that inspires her listeners to dance and, at the same time, share a deep message. Her intentional music represents her desire to raise awareness and develop a sense of community among her listers.

The project she is working on and the singles released are about freedom of expression, universal love, self-confidence, divine timing, self-belief, and trusting the process. She believes in spirit guides and uses her music to encourage listeners to follow their own spirit’s guidance.