Video: Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack

The song heralds from THE COLOR PURPLE (MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY), the soundtrack album for the upcoming, newly reimagined motion picture release The Color Purple.  

Warner Bros. Pictures, WaterTower Music and gamma. announce the arrival of Alicia’ Keys’ Lifeline video. The song heralds from THE COLOR PURPLE (MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY), the soundtrack album for the upcoming, newly reimagined motion picture release The Color Purple.  

A stunning, heartfelt ode to the unequivocal comfort emanating from friends, family and community that holds us up as we face life’s challenging moments, Lifeline showcases Keys’ multi-faceted musical talents. Keys wrote the song inspired by the film’s rich storytelling, and co-produced it with partners Tricky Stewart (Beyoncé and Rihanna), Marshmello (Selena Gomez, Juice Wrld) and TMS (Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi).

The album, produced by Quincy Jones, Larry Jackson and Scott Sanders, celebrates a plethora of huge music powerhouses featuring Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Keyshia Cole, Coco Jones, Usher, H.E.R, Fantasia, Missy Elliot, Megan Thee Stallion, Hallie Bailey, Timbaland, Black Thought, Taraji B. Henson, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks as well as UK artists Jorja Smith and Celeste. 

Including 17 timeless classics from the film, 16 newly penned songs and four remixes, this is a collection destined to arrive as an instant classic. With hits from Keyshia Cole ‘No Love Lost’, Jorja Smith ‘Finally’, Alicia Keys ‘Lifeline’ and ‘Risk It All’, along with Celeste - ‘There Will Come a Day’. And for those seeking a modern twist, remixes from Missy Elliot featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Timbaland featuring Black Thought, who each elevate their signature sounds magnifying the soul of the original songs and creating a bridge between generations of music lovers.

In addition, the film’s sweeping end credit song, “SUPERPOWER (I),” written and produced by lauded hitmaker The-Dream, is performed by the film’s transcendent north star, Golden Globe nominee Fantasia.

The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By) is more than just an album – it’s a celebration of stories, voices, and melodies coming together in perfect harmony.

Watch the music video here:






