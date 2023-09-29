Video: AQUA Releases 'Barbie Girl (Summer Tour 2023)' Live Video In Anticipation Of Their U.S. Tour

AQUA shares live video of "Barbie Girl (Summer Tour 2023)" ahead of U.S. Tour

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

Excited for their upcoming and eagerly awaited World Tour,  AQUA, the Danish dance-pop powerhouse, has released their new video "Barbie Girl (Summer Tour 2023)." 

Featuring footage from various live shows this past Summer including their sold-out headline shows at NYC's Irving Plaza and Los Angeles' The Belasco,  the video is a celebration of the band's enduring popularity and legacy in the world of pop. As previously announced, the trio is poised to embark on an eagerly awaited nationwide tour, recapturing the hearts of fans across the country.

"We've been working for this for 27 years! Performing two sold out shows in NYC and LA this summer was a dream come true, and to be able to come back soon for a nation-wide tour is absolutely insane. We cannot wait to meet everyone for the first time, face to face."

AQUA TOUR DATES:

  Nov. 12 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
  Nov. 14 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
  Nov. 16 Riverside, CA Municipal Auditorium
  Nov. 19 San Diego, CA House of Blues
  Nov. 20 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
  Nov. 22 Houston, TX House of Blues
  Nov. 24 Austin, TX Emo’s
  Nov. 26 New Orleans, LA Fillmore
  Nov. 27 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre
  Nov. 28 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues
  Dec. 4 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore
  Dec. 5 Philadelphia, PA Fillmore
  Dec. 6 Boston, MA House of Blues
  Dec. 10 Detroit, MI Fillmore
  Dec. 12 Chicago, IL House of Blues
  Dec. 13 Minneapolis, MN Fillmore
  Dec. 15 Denver, CO The Summit
  Dec. 17 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
  Dec. 19 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
  Dec. 20 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

AQUA's indelible mark on the musical landscape was forged back in 1997 with their debut album Aquarium. A collection that birthed hits like "Turn Back Time," "Doctor Jones," and the iconic "Barbie Girl." The latter, a sensation whose catchy lyrics and vibrant charm had billions worldwide playfully echoing "I'm a Barbie Girl in a Barbie World”. With a music video that encapsulated the whimsy of the era, "Barbie Girl" soared to chart-topping heights, etching itself into the cultural lexicon as an inimitable classic.

Reclaiming their position in the limelight, AQUA's astounding journey continues with the revelation of their "World Tour." With a remarkable 38 million albums and 7 million singles sold to their name, the group's signature tunes remain the soundtrack of a generation. The "Barbie Girl" music video, having surpassed a billion views on YouTube, stands tall as a testament to the song's enduring resonance, even asserting its presence on Instagram Reels.

Marking its debut on November 12th in Seattle, the tour will embark on a captivating cross-country journey, hitting iconic venues along the way. Brace yourselves for a kaleidoscopic explosion of 90s wonder, where glitter, pink and pulsating beats reign supreme.

In the wake of AQUA's recent American triumphs, securing a ticket to the AQUA's World Tour is poised to be a scramble to remember.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rome Streetz Releases Noise Kandy 5 LP Photo
Rome Streetz Releases 'Noise Kandy 5' LP

It was also a mainstay on critics' end-of-year “Best Of” lists, including HotNewHipHop, HipHopWired, Okayplayer, Pitchfork and Rolling Stone. Rome was also included on the Rising Hip Hop Artists To Watch in 2023 by iHeartRadio and Buzzfeed and made his national debut TV Appearance on Jalen & Jacoby.

2
Illenium Unleashes New 45-Track Remix Album Illenium (Remixes) Photo
Illenium Unleashes New 45-Track Remix Album 'Illenium (Remixes)'

ILLENIUM recharges and reignites his latest project with new remix album, ILLENIUM (Remixes). The project finds him revisiting tracks from his self-titled fifth full-length offering, ILLENIUM, now joined by a dynamic cohort of talent, including Trivecta, Sickick, Crystal Skies, Culture Code, Friendzone, Mashbit, Surf Mesa, and Youth In Circles.

3
Lola Young Returns With Brand New Single Conceited Photo
Lola Young Returns With Brand New Single 'Conceited'

Produced by Solomonophonic (BROCKHAMPTON, Remi Wolf, Dominic Fike), ‘Conceited' offers Lola's fresh perspective on a selfish lover. Packed with punchy basslines and hypnotic electronic melodies, 'Conceited' - which has already gone viral on Lola's social media, acquiring over 4.3 million views on Instagram reels alone.

4
Ne-Yo Drops New Single Link Up Photo
Ne-Yo Drops New Single 'Link Up'

NE-YO announced his new single “Link Up,” a smooth and seductive song that was produced by Hitmaka, Cardiak and Wu10 and samples the 1980s R&B hit “Looking Up To You,” recorded by Michael Wycoff. As part of the single release, the multiplatinum musician also unveiled the corresponding, official video for “Link Up.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!