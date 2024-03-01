Video: 4L Javi Delivers New Visual for 'Drugs & Cup'

SoCal rising rapper-singer, 4L Javi unveils his new visual for "Drugs & Cup." Known for often providing viewers with day-to-day vlog-type visuals, Javi and director Joseph (@burnin.n.lootin), give a sneak peek into the world of wild club nights and studio sessions that stretch into the early hours. With dynamic cinematography and immersive scenes, the video brings to life the multifaceted essence of the 4L lifestyle.

The track comes off of Javi's upcoming EP, 4OURTUNATELY, set to release tonight at 9 PM PST/ 12 AM EST, marking his debut release of the year. Comprising six tracks, the project showcases the self-proclaimed playboy's boastful yet melodic bars set against captivating production by Flaugo, Prince DaVinci, AyoWhit, and David Delgado. Additionally, the EP features collaborations with fellow 4L members Thirty2 and Pumppfake.

“Within the last couple of years, I've just been feeling really fortunate. I'm not at this point where I have achieved all of my dreams, but it's this point in my life right now, where I'm living a really fun life. This project feels as if you're looking at my close friends story [on Instagram] and I think a recurring theme is: I want to be with somebody, but I still want to be outside, and that's the hard part. I want to be with all these other women but there's that one at home waiting for me too. That's kind of what I've been dealing with.”

4L Javi continues solidifying himself as an artist to watch out for in Southern California and has continued grabbing people's attention. His style features a relaxed, laid-back cadence, and his tracks often straddle the line between singing and rapping, which often draw comparisons to fellow SoCal rappers like Blxst and Kalan.FrFr. Yet, in his own unique way, Javi manages to carve out his own distinct identity, infusing his signature charm into tracks set against beats reminiscent of Detroit's distinctive sound.

His recent success secured him coveted spots on Pitchfork, UPROXX Sessions, UPROXX React Like You Know, FADER's Rap Report, and Earmilk. With Daily Chiefers dubbing him "one of the best-rising artists right now," it's evident that Javi's presence in the music scene is rapidly expanding. His single "Playboy" alone has garnered over 700K streams on Spotify, and accumulated more than 50K views on YouTube, and “FaceCard” which has earned over 80K streams. With a string of hits under his belt, Javi shows no signs of slowing down, promising more exciting releases in the future.

Watch for the rising star as he continues to make waves in the industry.