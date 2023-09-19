Vide: Reyna Roberts Releases Music Video For 'Miranda' Off Her Debut Album 'Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1'

This new video follows the success of previously released singles off the album “Country Club.”

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 2 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 3 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them

Vide: Reyna Roberts Releases Music Video For 'Miranda' Off Her Debut Album 'Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1'

Breakout country artist and showstopping performer Reyna Roberts releases her fiery new music video for focus track “Miranda” today, off her debut album Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1 released on September 8th (via EMPIRE Nashville).

Ahead of its release today, the “Miranda” music video premiered yesterday exclusively with CMT and was featured on their Times Square billboard. “Miranda” was inspired by Miranda Lambert, Johnny Cash and Beyonce , and those influences can be seen and heard through the music video.

This new video follows the success of previously released singles off the album “Country Club,” “One Way Street,” and “Louisiana” which have seen a great response from press and fans alike, with Wonderland Magazine stating, “Roberts’ heartfelt lyrics capture the universal theme of unrequited love, striking a chord with listeners worldwide.”  

“Country Club” specifically is going viral across socials with posts on Hollywood Unlocked, The Neighborhood Talk and more! Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1 is already receiving rave reviews from press with, American Songwriter describing Roberts debut album as “songwriter salvation.”

When asked of the music video for “Miranda” the focus track of her debut album Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1, Reyna said, “This is my innovation of the new era of outlaw country and my reign of fire. I have all these elements from different artists, and when I put them together, they have created my voice and my visuals.  

"Miranda" was inspired by Johnny Cash, Beyonce, and Miranda Lambert. Their artistry has raised me and raised my sound. So, you have this whole new unique style of country. I wanted to have the symbolic ring of fire, dressed in all black, like Johnny Cash, and on the run, and in love like a country version of Beyoncé and Jay-Z.”

Roberts continues blazing a trail toward success, receiving high praise from the industry and her peers. Roberts has opened for Reba McEntire, toured with country artist Jamey Johnson, and has performed with Luke Combs. Her music is “hard-hitting and anthemic” (Rolling Stone, Rolling Stone Country), “lively and energetic” (Billboard), and she has created songs for ESPN, Apple TV +, NFL, and Hallmark Channel.

She has been featured in People, New York Times, Taste of Country, The Boot, Music Now, Wide Open Country, and many other publications, demonstrating that her music resonates with fans and critics alike.  Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1 will be followed by Vol. 2 set for release in 2024. Stay tuned to Reyna’s socials below for more updates following the release of Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1 as well as upcoming tour dates from this talented young artist.

Watch the new music video here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lillian Leadbetter Will Release Debut Album State of Romance Photo
Lillian Leadbetter Will Release Debut Album 'State of Romance'

Leadbetter has been creating and performing her own music for a decade. She studied at Berklee College of Music before earning a bachelor's degree in anthropology and music from the University of Vermont. Citing influences from Anaïs Mitchell and Josh Ritter to Lana Del Ray and Phoebe Bridgers, she’s creating a sound that’s already drawing notice.

2
Seventeen to Release 11th Mini Album Seventeenth Heaven in October Photo
Seventeen to Release 11th Mini Album 'Seventeenth Heaven' in October

SEVENTEEN hinted at the upcoming release on their social channels with a short teaser clip of a red festival wristband marked with the album title logo and the official release date. Following this motion teaser, the band shared the very first peek into the highly-anticipated mini album.

3
Maps Share Plaid Remix Of Transmission Photo
Maps Share Plaid Remix Of 'Transmission'

The new Plaid remix joins two recent remixes of tracks from Counter Melodies: GLOK (Ride’s Andy Bell)’s infectious “Witchy Feel” and Pye Corner Audio’s take on “Lack of Sleep”, and follows Chapman’s 6-track companion piece, Counter Mixes, which sees Maps reworking tracks taken from his acclaimed album from earlier this year.

4
Ali Sethi & Nicolás Jaar Announce INTIHA Album; Share First Track Photo
Ali Sethi & Nicolás Jaar Announce 'INTIHA' Album; Share First Track

Following a tour of North America earlier this year that included sold-out shows in New York City, Los Angeles and Toronto, Ali is heading back on the road for a run of world-wide dates that kick off in Austin, TX with a set at Austin City Limits on October 8. Before heading to the UK and beyond he is also playing in Dallas, Houston and Atlanta. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Lillian Leadbetter Will Release Debut Album 'State of Romance'Lillian Leadbetter Will Release Debut Album 'State of Romance'
Seventeen to Release 11th Mini Album 'Seventeenth Heaven' in OctoberSeventeen to Release 11th Mini Album 'Seventeenth Heaven' in October
Maps Share Plaid Remix Of 'Transmission'Maps Share Plaid Remix Of 'Transmission'
Ali Sethi & Nicolás Jaar Announce 'INTIHA' Album; Share First TrackAli Sethi & Nicolás Jaar Announce 'INTIHA' Album; Share First Track

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE