VidCon Announces 2022 Featured Creators Lineup

VidCon, the world's largest celebration of online video and digital creators, announced another batch of Featured Creators confirmed to attend. VidCon US will return to the Anaheim Convention Center for the first time since 2019 on June 22nd through June 25th, 2022.

Creators include Aaron's Animals, AdamRayOkay, Alejandra Tapia, Alan Becker, Allison Holker, Andre Swilley, Ashleytheunicorn, Ben Azelart, Blake Manning, Danny Plascencia (sweetea), Emirichu, Frank (sweetea), Halle Burns, Mr. Hamilton, Jazzy Anne, Jenny Nicholson, Jon Cozart (Paint), Julian Lopez (sweetea), Kat Blaque, Lexi Rivera, Logan Mendoza (sweetea), Michelle Khare, Miki Rai, Natalie Burdick, Nicole & Josh (Mythical Kitchen), Quackity, Rachel Levin, The Trills, tWitch, and Yung Astroo.

VidCon is the world's largest event for fans, creators, executives, and brands who are passionate about online video, community-led media, and building diverse communities. The flagship VidCon US event celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019, welcoming 75,000 attendees and over 120 brand exhibitors. In 2020, VidCon launched VidCon Now, an ongoing, free digital offering with weekly programming for its global fan base.

Through the first quarter of 2021, VidCon Now has hosted nearly 200 virtual sessions with 1.5M unique viewers, 2M total views, and nearly 68M minutes of watch time. VidCon's international presence continues to expand with 2021 events planned in Mexico City, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore, adding to its roster of global events in Australia and London. VidCon was founded by veteran YouTube creators John and Hank Green (Vlogbrothers) and was acquired by Viacom in 2018.