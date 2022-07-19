Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vicki Burns Releases New Album 'Lotus Blossoms Days'

Vicki Burns Releases New Album 'Lotus Blossoms Days'

The album features rarely sung songs from the Great American Songbook and choice originals.

Jul. 19, 2022  

Vicki Burns new album, Lotus Blossom Days features rarely sung songs from the Great American Songbook and choice originals. The title is from Billy Strayhorn's Lotus Blossom which has lyrics written by New York lyricist Roger Schore and jazz vocalist Carol Sloane.

There are six tunes that started life as instrumentals along with three originals, two penned by Burns and one, You Don't Have To Believe by Tessa Souter.

Burns' top notch band includes: Art Hirahara on piano, Sam Bevan on bass and arrangements, Billy Drummond on drums and features special guest Dayna Stephens, on saxophone. Rounding out the horn section are Grammy winner Josh Deutsch on trumpet, Mas Koga on bari sax and flute and Nick Vayenas on trombone.

Listen to the new album here:



