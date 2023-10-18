Via DeRoche Reveals Stunning New Dream Pop EP 'Orange Sky'

Brooklyn-based vocalist and songwriter, Via DeRoche, is a captivating musical force that transports you to a bygone era, where sultry melodies and raw emotion intertwine under the moonlight.

With a voice that echoes the soulful legends of Stevie Nicks, the fearless spirit of Janis Joplin, and the modern charisma of Amy Winehouse, Via's music transcends genres, effortlessly weaving between soul, blues, and alt-rock. Her new EP Orange Sky is out now, garnering acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Solange serves as Via's guiding star in the realm of artistic expression. The way Solange crafts her projects, enveloping them with visual storytelling and electrifying live performances, has left an indelible mark on Via's own creative journey. Stevie Nicks, a fellow curly-haired, stage-dancing songwriter, has long been a profound influence on Via. She aspires to emulate Nicks' unwavering authenticity, crafting her distinct sound regardless of the genre's evolution.

Etta James, with her unmatched vocal prowess, holds a special place in Via's heart, inspiring her as she creates music that transcends time. These artists have broadened her horizons, influencing her songwriting and instrumental exploration.

Describing her music as "deceivingly honest," Via's lyrics and melodies serve as a sanctuary for vulnerability. Drawing inspiration from renowned female songwriters known for their soul-baring lyrics paired with lighthearted melodies, Via's music resides comfortably within the alt-rock and singer-songwriter genres. It's a space where profound emotions find solace beneath beautiful melodies.

Via's music is a constant evolution. While her early work leaned toward pop and R&B, her artistic maturity led her down the path of big-band alt-rock. Her music is tailor-made for live performances, with each project's narrative seamlessly translating to her electrifying shows. As she continues to embrace the performance aspect, she aims to expand what she shares with her audience.

Via's songwriting process is driven by her eclectic sources of inspiration. She writes lyrics and composes music in tandem, often guided by a stream of consciousness. Her creative process is far from linear, with songs emerging in bursts of inspiration.

Sonically, her work reflects the artists she's immersing herself in at any given moment. Literature, particularly poetry and personal essay, is a wellspring of inspiration, with books playing a pivotal role in sparking her creativity. For instance, "Orange Sky" was born from the resonating words of Qiu Miaojin's "Last Words From Montmartre."

In every haunting melody and every evocative lyric, Via DeRoche invites you to delve into the depths of emotion, taking you on an intimate journey through the corridors of her soul. Her music, a fusion of timeless influences and personal evolution, resonates with the raw authenticity of life's most profound experiences.

As she continues to redefine her sound and craft, one can only anticipate the captivating stories she has yet to share. With each release, Via leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of her listeners, creating a musical legacy that will echo through the ages.

Listen to her EP here: