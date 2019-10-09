Vevo and Tove Lo Release Live Performance of 'Sweettalk My Heart'

Vevo announces the release of Tove Lo's live performance of "Sweettalk My Heart." Crafting a raw, confessional brand of pop shaped by her love of grunge as well as the pristine sounds of her Swedish homeland, Tove Lo is an award-winning performer and Grammy-nominated songwriter. The way her 2013 single "Habits (Stay High)" swung between joy and despair and frankly depicted drug use and sex made it a distinctive, relatable, multi-platinum hit and a fitting introduction to her uncensored style. She followed it with more uninhibited, autobiographical music: Her 2014 debut album Queen of the Clouds and 2016's Lady Wood upheld her reputation for confronting the darker side of love and relationships with thoughtful, provocative and catchy songwriting.

Watch the performance below!

On 2019's Sunshine Kitty, she took a slightly more lighthearted approach without losing any of her edge or candor. Lo also established herself as an in-demand collaborator by working with the likes of Coldplay, Charli XCX, and Nick Jonas; as a songwriter, her credits include songs for Lorde and Icona Pop, as well as Ellie Goulding's Grammy-nominated hit "Love Me Like You Do."

"Sweettalk My Heart" is now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

