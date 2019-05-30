Vevo and Jacquees Release Live Performance Of WHO'S

Vevo announces the release of Jacquees' live performance of "Who's." The Atlanta-based singer-songwriter has cooked up his own smooth, slick, and simmering brand of 21st century R&B with an old school twist. Jacquees' first taste of the spotlight came at a young age, explaining, "I got inspired and with encouragement from my mom I signed up for my first school talent show in 2004." He went on to win the show for the next four years.

Years later, Jacquees decided to reach out to fellow rising star and frequent collaborator Rich Homie Quan about a meeting with Cash Money Records Co-C.E.O. Bryan "Birdman" Williams. Birdman saw the video for his swagger-driven soul anthem "Soldier" featuring Rich Homie Quan and offered him a deal with Cash Money Records and Rich Gang Management. Jacquees has one goal in mind - and it doesn't differ much from that of his idols. "I just want people to listen to my music and feel good. You know how a certain song will make you remember a certain time? That's what I hope my music does." "Who's" is streaming now on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world at YouTube.com/Vevo.

Check out the performance here:

Vevo is the world's largest all-premium music video provider, offering artists a global platform with enormous scale through its distribution partners. Vevo connects artists with their audience globally via music videos and original content, working directly with them to find unique ways to bring their music to life visually. Vevo also works with emerging artists, providing them with a platform of global scale and reach, to find and grow their audience. Reaching 26 billion monthly views globally, Vevo has over 350,000 music videos in its catalogue.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You