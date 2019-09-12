Vevo Presents Trippie Redd Performances for Their Ctrl Series

Vevo announces Trippie Redd as the next artist in their new Ctrl series with performances of "Lil Wayne" and "Keep Your Head Up" premiering today.

Watch the videos below!

Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Shot in Vevo's Brooklyn studio, Trippie Redd's performance follow sessions from Rick Ross, Rapsody, Burna Boy, NAV, Flipp Dinero and A$AP Ferg.

Originally from Canton, Ohio, rapper Trippie Redd first emerged in 2015 with a series of online tracks that hinted early on at the versatile style he would come to develop, one that blended elements of cloud rap, emo rap, and trap influenced by T-Pain, Gucci Mane, and Lil Wayne with the energy of punk and metal inspired by Kiss and Marilyn Manson.

In 2018, Trippie Redd issued several singles in anticipation of his debut studio album, Life's a Trip. The LP placed the artist's voice at the center of many songs, highlighting his unique vocal style as both a rapper and singer. Just a few months later, he returned with the mixtape A Love Letter to You 3, another chapter of depressive and angsty lyrics on both sung and rapped tracks. His second studio album, !, arrived in 2019. Its title was inspired by the album "?" by the late rapper XXXTentacion and continued Trippie's emo rap musings.

"Lil Wayne" and "Keep Your Head Up" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.





