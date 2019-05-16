Vevo Announces CNCO as First LIFT Artist of 2019

Vevo has named CNCO as the first Vevo LIFT artist of 2019 - an artist development program that identifies and elevates emerging musicians, by creating a series of original content videos. Shot in Miami, the premiere of "Pretend" is the first of three pieces of content Vevo will release as part of CNCO's LIFT campaign.

Vevo's LIFT initiative connects today's up-and-coming artists to audiences around the globe through video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo's artist development program shines a spotlight on the world's freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Sam Smith, Halsey, Khalid, Jorja Smith, SZA and Julia Michaels.

"We are thrilled to welcome CNCO to the LIFT program as our first artist of 2019 and our first-ever Latin genre LIFT artist in the U.S.," said JP Evangelista, Senior Vice President Content & Programing and Marketing at Vevo, "CNCO have already proved they are a force to be reckoned with, and I look forward to seeing their progression not only in the Latin market, but as global superstars."

Since their inception in 2015, the Latin GRAMMY-nominated pop phenomenon CNCO has conquered the music industry as one of the most important hit-making groups today. Comprised of five young Latinos, Christopher, Erick Brian, Joel, Richard and Zabdiel, the group emerged from Univision's musical competition La Banda. With over 3 billion cumulative streams, 6.5 billion total music video views on Vevo, 12 GOLD and PLATINUM certifications in the U.S., their influence can be felt globally.





Related Articles View More Music Stories