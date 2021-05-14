Vera Revive Releases New Single Featuring Dana Willax

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, melodic hardcore band Vera Revive has today shared their brand new single and music video "Faint." The song, which features Dana Willax of Kingdom of Giants, is out now and fans can watch the new music video exclusively on Outburn Magazine. For more information, please visit: www.verarevive.com.

"After learning more about eating disorders, as well as our vocalist John Lockwood speaking out about his battles with body dysmorphia, we were inspired to write a song for Mental Health Awareness month that could be used for individuals to reach out and ask for help," the band shares.

They continue: "We reached out to Dana Willax to see if he would be interested in helping contribute on this track. He was an absolute professional and a pleasure to work with. We hope that any listener struggling with any form of disorder, eating disorder, body dysmorphia, etc... will understand that there is help there. We are trying to create a voice for those who sometimes aren't strong enough to speak out alone."

In addition to the new single, the band has announced that 10% of all merch sales for the month of May will be donated to Heart Support. Founded by Jake Luhrs (August Burns Red), Heart Support is an online community dedicated to helping those who are struggling brave their wounds, find purpose, and discover healing. More information can be found online at www.heartsupport.com.

Formed in 2020, Vera Revive demonstrates a balance of heavy instrumentation with a melodic atmosphere, all while lyrically addressing topics such as human rights, the unjust or prejudicial treatment of others, mental health & the loss of love and oneself.

The Phoenix-based quartet was founded by guitarist James Swisher. After recruiting vocalist John Lockwood, the two left their home state of NY and moved to Phoenix. Bouncing between hardcore riffs and melancholic verses, their debut single "What It Means to Forgive" was released in May of 2020. This was shortly followed up with a music video that gained a fair amount of attention from fans of bands like Misery Signals & Counterparts. Critics described the debut single as "tough post-hardcore mixed with alternative metal, held together by melancholic harmonies."

As of April 2021, the band has released 4 singles as well as their debut EP entitled In the Absence of Colour.

