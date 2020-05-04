Veil of Maya Release New Track 'Outsider'

Veil Of Maya have dropped a blistering new track 'Outsider' along with an accompanying music video.

Listen and watch the video below!

To celebrate the release of the new track, Veil of Maya guitarist, Marc Okubo, will be taking over the Sumerian Records Instagram stories today at 2pm PDT/5pm EDT for a live Q&A with fans. Be sure to tune in here.

Veil Of Maya are set to join Dance Gavin Dance on their rescheduled 'Afterburner' US tour later this summer. Remaining tickets can be purchased here. For a full list of dates see below.

Veil Of Maya, along with Animals As Leaders, will also play 5 off-day shows. Tickets can be purchased here.

On September 12th, Veil Of Maya will be joining Dance Gavin Dance at the second annual Swanfest, DGD's one-day headlined festival. Tickets for Swanfest 2020 are on sale now here.

AFTERBURNER TOUR

08/04 Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

08/05 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

08/07 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

08/08 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

08/09 Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

08/11 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

08/13 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

08/14 Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

08/15 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

08/16 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

08/18 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

08/19 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

08/20 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

08/21 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues

08/22 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

08/24 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

08/26 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

08/27 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

08/28 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

08/29 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

08/30 Boston, MA - House of Blues

09/01 Toronto, ON - Rebel

09/03 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

09/04 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

09/05 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

09/07 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

09/08 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

09/09 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

09/12 Sacramento, CA - SWANFEST - Papa Murphy's Park At Cal Expo

ANIMALS AS LEADERS x VEIL OF MAYA

08/10 Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

08/12 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

08/25 Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

08/31 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

09/06 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's





