Veil of Maya Release New Track 'Outsider'
Veil Of Maya have dropped a blistering new track 'Outsider' along with an accompanying music video.
Listen and watch the video below!
To celebrate the release of the new track, Veil of Maya guitarist, Marc Okubo, will be taking over the Sumerian Records Instagram stories today at 2pm PDT/5pm EDT for a live Q&A with fans. Be sure to tune in here.
Veil Of Maya are set to join Dance Gavin Dance on their rescheduled 'Afterburner' US tour later this summer. Remaining tickets can be purchased here. For a full list of dates see below.
Veil Of Maya, along with Animals As Leaders, will also play 5 off-day shows. Tickets can be purchased here.
On September 12th, Veil Of Maya will be joining Dance Gavin Dance at the second annual Swanfest, DGD's one-day headlined festival. Tickets for Swanfest 2020 are on sale now here.
AFTERBURNER TOUR
08/04 Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
08/05 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
08/07 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
08/08 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
08/09 Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
08/11 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
08/13 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
08/14 Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
08/15 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
08/16 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
08/18 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
08/19 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
08/20 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
08/21 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues
08/22 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
08/24 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
08/26 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
08/27 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
08/28 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
08/29 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
08/30 Boston, MA - House of Blues
09/01 Toronto, ON - Rebel
09/03 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
09/04 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre
09/05 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
09/07 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
09/08 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
09/09 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
09/12 Sacramento, CA - SWANFEST - Papa Murphy's Park At Cal Expo
ANIMALS AS LEADERS x VEIL OF MAYA
08/10 Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
08/12 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
08/25 Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
08/31 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
09/06 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's