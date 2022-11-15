Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vanessa Carlton Announces 2023 Future Pain Tour

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 18, 2022.

Nov. 15, 2022  

Coming off the heels of her recent tour with Stevie Nicks, Vanessa Carlton is thrilled to announce her 2023 Future Pain headline tour visiting major cities nationwide. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 18, 2022 and can be purchased HERE.

"Future Pain" is off Vanessa's latest album Love Is An Art produced by Dave Fridmann (MGMT, Flaming Lips). Love Is An Art explores the eternal seesaw that is human connection: the push, the pull, the balance, the bottoming out. It's that constantly evolving nature of love, expectations and compassion that Carlton analyzes from all angles on Love Is An Art, from romantic, to parental, to the friends that hold us up and the leaders that repeatedly let us down.

True to Carlton's skill as both a lyricist and an instrumentalist, the arrangements on Love Is An Art tell these tales as vibrantly as the words themselves: piano parts that speak of rage and tenderness, synths that burst and glow like dawn.

Carlton has constantly challenged both herself and the expectations that surround her throughout her lengthy, accomplished career: she attended both the School of American Ballet and Columbia University, and was discovered as a singer-songwriter/pianist when a cassette tape demo was given to legendary music impresario Ahmet Ertegun.

With her debut single "A Thousand Miles" Carlton soared to the top of the ​Billboard​ charts and garnered multiple Grammy nominations, though that song is only a small fraction of the body of work and artistic identity she's developed since then, ever evolving and growing as a performer and songwriter. In the summer of 2019, she pushed that even further, making her Broadway debut as Carole King in ​Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

2023 Future Pain Tour Dates

March 1 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage
March 2 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
March 3 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery
March 4 - Boston, MA - City Winery
March 6 - New York, NY - City Winery
March 7 - New York, NY - City Winery
March 8 - Homer, NY - - Center For The Arts
March 10 - Toronto, ON - The Drake
March 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's
March 12 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark -
March 14 - Chicago, IL - City Winery
March 15 - Chicago, IL - City Winery
March 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow Garage
March 18 - Nashville, TN - City Winery
March 19 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery
March 21 - New Orleans - HOB Parish
March 22 - Houston, TX - The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
March 24 - Austin, TX - - Antone's
March 25 - Dallas, TX - - Cambridge Room
March 29 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
March 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy
March 31 - San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
April 1 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre -
April 3 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
April 4 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door
April 6 - Boise, ID - - Treefort Music Hall
April 7 - Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
April 9 - Denver, CO - The Soiled Dove



