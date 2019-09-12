Vancouver Musician Ria Jade Finds Beauty In The Broken With New Release SAGE

Ria Jade, one of Vancouver's most renowned and inspiring singers, songwriters and musicians, is excited to announce her newest original release, SAGE. Ria is also the co-founder and original host of eveRIAthing, a television talk show that features performers and guests with inspiring stories. The show is solely produced by the eveRIAthing Network.

Ria wrote SAGE a couple of months ago but it didn't feel quite right or ready to release until now. She explains, "I am learning to accept the beauty in vulnerability and this piece is very personal and comes straight from the heart. At times, we find ourselves chained away from happiness by the skeletons of our past, but there is a different sense of loneliness that comes from being haunted by that of someone you love. We've all been there and that's okay. This song is how I find beauty in the broken. Thank you for reading, please give it a listen, and I hope you enjoy. X"

Listen to SAGE on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/3Icgfut0LRitDSypb2hXOy

Ria describes her music as a twist of indie/alternative, blues, R&B, jazz, and pop rock."

SAGE is also available on iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play, and all other streaming services.

Ria is a humanitarian, strong advocate for mental health awareness and anti-bullying, a strong supporter of the LGBTQ community and strives to promote body positivity.

https://riajade.com





