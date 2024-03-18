Vampire Weekend to Livestream Eclipse Show At Amphitheater In Austin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a once-in-a-lifetime event that promises to be as celestial as it is musical, Vampire Weekend are set to perform in celebration of their highly anticipated fifth studio album, Only God Was Above Us under the rare occurrence of a total solar eclipse.

This historic performance will take place at the scenic Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas, on Monday, April 8, 2024, from 12 PM to approximately 2:30 PM CT, with the eclipse reaching totality at 1:36 PM CT for a breathtaking 1-2 minutes of darkness.

As the concert plays out, Austin will be directly in the path of the total solar eclipse, but fans worldwide don't have to miss out on this historic music moment. The entire show will be broadcast LIVE on premier streaming platform Veeps, allowing Vampire Weekend fans across the globe to be a part of this unique experience. Individual tickets to the broadcast will be available for free, and it will also be available to Veeps All Access.

Set to release on April 5, 2024 on Columbia Records, Only God Was Above Us marks Vampire Weekend's fifth studio album. It's also the first full-length album from band members Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio and Chris Tomson since their Grammy-winning Father of the Bride in 2019. Inspired and haunted by 20th century New York City, the album was recorded all over the world, from Manhattan to Los Angeles to London and Tokyo.

Only God Was Above Us was produced by Koenig and longtime collaborator Ariel Rechtshaid, mixed by Dave Fridmann and mastered by Emily Lazar. Watch the album trailer here. The eclipse/live album debut show in Austin marks the first appearance the band has added to their calendar for 2024.

Vampire Weekend: Live from Austin airs LIVE on Veeps on April 8, 2024, starting at 12 PM CT. Individual tickets will be free to all viewers via veeps.com, and the show will be available to Veeps All Access subscribers. The stream will be available exclusively on Veeps for 12 months after the air date.

About Veeps:

Veeps is the world's leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon.

Veeps has been named a Fast Company World's Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world's largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

About All Access:

Veeps All Access is the first music subscription service to offer premium quality concerts and live music entertainment, connecting artists with fans when they can't be in the crowd. Subscribers will have unlimited access to hundreds of upcoming live and on-demand performances each year, exclusive Veeps-only artist content, merch drops, and more for $11.99 a month, or an annual fee of $120. It's your all-access pass to a show, every night, wherever you are.

Photo by Michael Schmelling