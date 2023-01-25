Valley Announce 'Lost in Translation' Headlining Tour

JUNO Award nominated alternative-pop band Valley announces a 27-date North American headlining tour in celebration of their sophomore album Lost In Translation, set to be released June 23 through Capitol Records / Universal Music Canada.

The 'Lost In Translation' tour will kick off at Petit Campus on April 13 in Montreal and weave through Canada and the US wrapping up in Columbus, Ohio in June. Valley are joined by fellow Canadian singer-songwriter Devon Cole and LA-based, Capitol Records labelmate Aidan Bissett, see tour dates and details below. Visit Valley's website for tickets, here.

The 'Lost In Translation' tour announcement arrives after the band shares the news of their second album Lost In Translation which arrived with the release of their lead single "Throwback Tears," to kick off what is bound to be a monumental 2023 for Valley.

Describing the track, lead vocalist Rob Laska says, "leading with 'Throwback Tears' as the first single always felt right. It has cheeky new year, new me energy. Sad yet playful, which we always gravitate to with our production and lyrics. It very much feels like the door swinging open to a breakbeat and us asking you to step into the new sonic world we've created around Lost In Translation," describes lead vocalist Rob Laska.

Valley release the theatrical music video for "Throwback Tears," complete with choreographed break-ups, a whirling performances and an epic dance routine. Watch the La La Land- esque music video below.

Lost In Translation follows Valley's debut album, MAYBE released in 2019. The upcoming full-length album captures the band's evolution over the past four years both sonically and emotionally as a group of friends grow through the unpredictability of navigating creative careers.

Laska explains further, "MAYBE will always be our teenage diary, our coming-of-age story, our first love and first record. Lost In Translation is those same best friends navigating their mid 20s and questioning 'what now?...what really matters to us?' and what might've been lost along the way.

Between MAYBE and now, we've done more soul searching together than ever. We've travelled the world, we've accomplished a lot we never thought was possible. We've followed every single path to get nowhere and everywhere. It's a very caught in a thought and seeking album. It poses more questions than answers. It's honest, it's confusing, it's pop, it's nostalgic, it's black and white, its colourful, it's unpredictable, it's simple, it's Valley, Lost In Translation."

Valley capped off 2022 with the special release of a live EP, Live In Seoul. Last year, Valley travelled to South Korea to perform at Slow Life, Slow Live Festival in Seoul, their first show outside of North America, alongside LANY, Jonas Blue, Tones and I, LAUV and more.

The four track EP was recorded live off the stage of the festival where the band performed to over 15,000 fans that sang along to every word despite English not being their first language. Korea continues to be a key market for Valley, garnering over 100 million streams in that territory alone.

From a warm welcome at the airport to interviews with some of Korea's most impactful media, Valley was ecstatic to have the opportunity to connect with fans who have found their music from worlds away and the Live In Seoul EP captures the energy of that first trip.

"Lost In Translation" 2023 Tour

April 13 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus^

April 14 - Ottawa, ON @The Bronson^

April 15 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth^

April 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts*

April 26 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live*

April 28 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*

April 30 - Washington, DC @ Fillmore*

May 02 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground*

May 03 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl*

May 05 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre*

May 06 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham*

May 07 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live*

May 09 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco*

May 11 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues*

May 12 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues*

May 13 - Austin, TX @ Emo's*

May 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent*

May 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore*

May 22 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre*

May 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre*

May 24 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune*

May 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*

May 27 - Denver, CO @ The Summit*

May 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre*

May 31 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues*

June 02 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews*

June 03 - Columbus, OH @ Bluestone*

^w/ Devon Cole

*w/ Aidan Bissett

Photo Credit: Becca Hamel