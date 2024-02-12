Valentino Khan to Release 'POWERLINE' EP; New Single 'Television' Out Friday

Due out March 1, the upcoming POWERLINE EP is Los Angeles-based DJ and producer Valentino Khan's love letter to his ride-or-die audience who have proven to stick with him through his evolution and the waves of exploration in his sound. Although he made his name in the world of house music, Khan decided to dive into the world of techno, a sub-genre with groundbreaking momentum in the dance community.

To celebrate the new EP, look for Khan to return to Los Angeles' east side music destination The Echoplex in Echo Park on Thursday, February 29 for the next installment of his underground party POWERLINE. He will be joined by a round of secret guests where they will perform new music alongside favored underground cuts. The wildly-popular POWERLINE party sold-out in presale within hours but fans can also still catch Khan in select cities over the next few months. Dates follow below.

“This isn't me abandoning house music or any other genre. I have a lot more in store with all of that soon,” says Khan. “This is just me branching out as an artist. I was at a point where I felt a bit bored musically and felt there needed to be a shake-up in some ways. For me, the initial appeal of the whole scene was that my favorite artists were always trying to deliver you something you hadn't heard before. I wanted to keep that alive.”

The POWERLINE EP–which includes his latest single “Satellite” featuring Bipolar Sunshine and the upcoming blazing techno instrumental “Television” set for release February 16–serves as an extension of the Los Angeles party started by Khan of the same name. The event prioritizes community and in-the-moment human experience and always delivers moments to remember through its tradition of an entirely secret lineup.

Diplo, Alison Wonderland and more have stepped outside the box to play techno sets at Powerline--a callback to Khan's early days in the scene where you could encounter a surprise performance from your favorite acts in an intimate setting. Pre-save Valentino Khan's POWERLINE EP here.

Upcoming Valentino Khan Shows:

02/17 - San Francisco, CA - The Midway

02/29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex **POWERLINE show

03/02 - Costa Mesa, CA - Time Nightclub

03/08 - El Paso, TX - 11:11

03/09 - Austin, TX - ILLFest

03/16 - Denver, CO - Temple Denver

03/23 - San Bernardino, CA - Beyond Wonderland (B2B Dillon Francis)

03/29 - Phoenix, AZ - PHXLights (B2B Deorro)

04/27 - Washington DC - Project Glow (B2B Deorro)

ABOUT VALENTINO KHAN

The world was introduced to Valentino Khan in 2014 when he burst onto the scene with his debut EP In Khan We Trust on Skrillex's OWSLA label. After gaining traction with the EP, a year later Khan's original track "Deep Down Low" became an international sensation, earning the title of "Most Played Track Of The Year" and topping Sirius XM's#1 Song of 2015 on Electric Area. Since then, he has earned a reputation as a remix master with official renditions of RL Grime's "Pressure," Alison Wonderland's "Good Enough," Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa's "One Kiss,” Katy Perry & Nicki Minaj's “Swish Swish” and more.

A decade in, Khan has continued his success in the dance world with huge tracks like ”Pump,” “Lick It,” “Gold" with Sean Paul, "Novocaine" with Kayzo and "Pony" - from his House Party EP that debuted at #1 on the Apple Music Dance charts and has received critical praise across the board.

In addition to releasing his own music, Khan has produced tracks for high-profile artists including "Welcome to the Party" with Diplo, French Montana and Lil Pump which went RIAA Platinum in the United States, as well as tracks for 2 Chainz, B.O.B., Dizzee Rascal, Iggy Azalea, T.I. and more. His collaborations as a producer further include working with Major Lazer on the RIAA Gold song "Bubble Butt" featuring Bruno Mars & Tyga, which has proven to be a main stage staple for years.