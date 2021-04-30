VINCINT Releases 'Higher (Feat. Alex Newell with Precious)'

VINCINT has announced today's premiere of an inspirational new single. "Higher (Feat. Alex Newell with Precious)" is available now via STEM at all DSPs and streaming services.

Written by VINCINT and produced by multiple GRAMMY® Award-nominee JHart (Little Mix, Camila Cabello) and Storyboards, "Higher (Feat. Alex Newell with Precious)" heralds VINCINT's anticipated debut album arriving at last on June 11.

Listen below!

VINCINT will mark the premiere of "Higher" by answering fan questions during a PAPER "Tell All" Instagram takeover today at 1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00AM (PT) HERE, followed by an exclusive in-depth look at the new single via Twitter Spaces live with Logo/NewNowNext's Sam Manzella, set for today at 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT). To join the conversation, please follow @VINCINT_ and @_sammanzella on Twitter.

VINCINT's forthcoming debut album also includes the anthemic single, "Hard 2 Forget," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Praised by Gay Times upon its premiere as "an infectious slice of dance-pop with disco influences," the track is accompanied by an official lyric video.

Watch below!

The cathartic, triumphant new collection is an emotional rollercoaster through the artist's psyche, and will see VINCINT joined by a star-studded array of special guest collaborators, including the aforementioned Alex Newell and Precious, as well as such friends and fans as Qveen Herby, Parson James, and Tegan and Sara, the latter of whom contribute glittering harmonies to a soon-to-be-announced album highlight.