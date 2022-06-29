VIDEO: flipturn Releases Performance Visual for 'Whales'

Fresh off an entrancing set at Bonnaroo, flipturn today releases the official music video for "Whales."

The latest single from their upcoming debut album Shadowglow, "Whales" holds a magnifying glass over the effects of seemingly insurmountable pressure. After amassing over 50 million streams on Spotify alone from previous EPs and singles, the band's debut album will be released in its entirety on August 19.

Directed and edited by longtime collaborator Amanda Laferriere, the video for "Whales" incorporates the motif of dark versus light which appears across much of Shadowglow.

Shot in black and white, the band performs in an isolated room - perhaps the most intimately one can experience a flipturn performance without the roar of fanfare - like at their recent performances at Bonnaroo, Shaky Knees, Hangout, SunFest, and countless headline shows. Clean and understated, this video keeps things direct, while conveying the weight of the song's subject matter.

Along with the upcoming release of the band's debut album, comes the Shadowglow Tour. Beginning tomorrow, the tour will run through the rest of the year, moving from coast to coast. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now and all tour information can be found here and below.

Mainstays of this Summer's festival circuit, flipturn will be making upcoming stops at Levitate and Lollapalooza, giving fans plenty of opportunity to experience the magnetism of a flipturn live show. Following their debut album release, the band will be putting on their own curated festival, Playground Music Festival, in Gainesville, FL - one of the cities that was deeply important to their formative years as a band.

Watch the new music video here:

2022 TOUR DATES

6/30 - Savannah, GA - District Live&

7/1 - Charleston, SC - Windjammer&

7/2 - Outer Banks, NC - Outer Banks Brewing Station#

7/3 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27&

7/5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club@

7/6 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar@

7/8 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Music Festival

7/9 - Amagansett, NY - Stephen Talkhouse

7/10 - Rowayton, CT - Bayley Beach

7/16 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar%

7/29 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

8/27 - Gainesville, FL - Playground Music Festival

9/17 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

9/18 - Knoxville, TN - Newground Festival

9/27 - New Orleans, LA - Toulouse Theater

9/29 - Austin, TX - Parish

9/30 - Houston, TX - Satellite Bar

10/1 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

10/5 - Phoenix, AR - Valley Bar

10/6 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

10/7 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

10/8 - San Luis Obispo, CA - SLO Brew Rock

10/9 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

10/12 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

10/13 - Portland, OR - Holocene

10/15 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

10/18 - Salt Lake City - Kilby Court

10/19 - Salt Lake City - Kilby Court

10/21 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

10/22 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

10/25 - Kansas City, MO - recordBAR

10/27 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel

10/28 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

10/29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room at Colectivo

11/2 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

11/3 - Detroit, MI - The Underground

11/4 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works

11/9 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

11/10 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

11/12 - Washington D.C. - Black Cat

11/13 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

11/30 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

12/1 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

12/2 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

12/3 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

& with Illiterate Light

# with Easy Honey

@ with The Haunting

% with Rohna