VIDEO: flipturn Releases Performance Visual for 'Whales'
Fresh off an entrancing set at Bonnaroo, flipturn today releases the official music video for "Whales."
The latest single from their upcoming debut album Shadowglow, "Whales" holds a magnifying glass over the effects of seemingly insurmountable pressure. After amassing over 50 million streams on Spotify alone from previous EPs and singles, the band's debut album will be released in its entirety on August 19.
Directed and edited by longtime collaborator Amanda Laferriere, the video for "Whales" incorporates the motif of dark versus light which appears across much of Shadowglow.
Shot in black and white, the band performs in an isolated room - perhaps the most intimately one can experience a flipturn performance without the roar of fanfare - like at their recent performances at Bonnaroo, Shaky Knees, Hangout, SunFest, and countless headline shows. Clean and understated, this video keeps things direct, while conveying the weight of the song's subject matter.
Along with the upcoming release of the band's debut album, comes the Shadowglow Tour. Beginning tomorrow, the tour will run through the rest of the year, moving from coast to coast. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now and all tour information can be found here and below.
Mainstays of this Summer's festival circuit, flipturn will be making upcoming stops at Levitate and Lollapalooza, giving fans plenty of opportunity to experience the magnetism of a flipturn live show. Following their debut album release, the band will be putting on their own curated festival, Playground Music Festival, in Gainesville, FL - one of the cities that was deeply important to their formative years as a band.
Watch the new music video here:
2022 TOUR DATES
6/30 - Savannah, GA - District Live&
7/1 - Charleston, SC - Windjammer&
7/2 - Outer Banks, NC - Outer Banks Brewing Station#
7/3 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27&
7/5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club@
7/6 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar@
7/8 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Music Festival
7/9 - Amagansett, NY - Stephen Talkhouse
7/10 - Rowayton, CT - Bayley Beach
7/16 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar%
7/29 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
8/27 - Gainesville, FL - Playground Music Festival
9/17 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
9/18 - Knoxville, TN - Newground Festival
9/27 - New Orleans, LA - Toulouse Theater
9/29 - Austin, TX - Parish
9/30 - Houston, TX - Satellite Bar
10/1 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
10/5 - Phoenix, AR - Valley Bar
10/6 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
10/7 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
10/8 - San Luis Obispo, CA - SLO Brew Rock
10/9 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
10/12 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
10/13 - Portland, OR - Holocene
10/15 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
10/18 - Salt Lake City - Kilby Court
10/19 - Salt Lake City - Kilby Court
10/21 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
10/22 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre
10/25 - Kansas City, MO - recordBAR
10/27 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel
10/28 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
10/29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room at Colectivo
11/2 - Columbus, OH - The Basement
11/3 - Detroit, MI - The Underground
11/4 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works
11/9 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom
11/10 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
11/12 - Washington D.C. - Black Cat
11/13 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
11/30 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
12/1 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
12/2 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
12/3 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend
& with Illiterate Light
# with Easy Honey
@ with The Haunting
% with Rohna