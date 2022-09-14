VIDEO: carobae Drops 'scared to go to sleep' Visual

Just last week Nashville based writer, artist and producer carobae announced that she will be releasing her debut album scared to go to sleep on November 17th via too drunk for a tuesday records / STEM. Along with the LP news she dropped the title track and now she is releasing the official music video of "scared to go to sleep" along with news of a fall US tour with Charlotte Sands (9/20-10/6).

scared to go to sleep is the indie pop singer-songwriter's unvarnished truth, with colorful and candid songs written and produced solely by carobae as well as songs co-written and co-produced with Brandon Shoop (sophie cates, Quinn XCII), Sean Kennedy (UPSAHL, Role Model, Nessa Barrett), Lauren Mandel (LØLØ, TALK, Maggie Lindemann, MOTHICA), Raziel (Siiickbrain, Poutyface, Slush Puppy) and Megan Redmond (Taylor Edwards, Charlotte Sands, Taela).

With the release of "scared to go to sleep," carobae launched new merch items, released "behind the song" videos on her YouTube showing fans how she produces and writes each song, and gave fans "restless pages" designed as an activity book to be done while one is listening to the new songs.

Watch the new music video here: