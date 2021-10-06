VIDEO: bbno$ Releases New Single 'yoga' Featuring Rebecca Black

bbno$ [baby-no-money] has released his brand new single and accompanying video for 'yoga' featuring Rebecca Black. Lifted from his upcoming brand new album 'eat ya veggies', out October 8th via the bbno$ label in partnership with mtheory.

Ahead of the release of 'eat ya veggies' next Friday, bbno$ treats fans to another brilliant single and video from album highlight 'yoga' featuring internet sensation and artist Rebecca Black. Produced by Diamond Pistols, the disco influenced track combines bbno$'s witty wordplay and Rebecca's seductive vocals with bouncy synths and an addictive bassline for the perfect party anthem.

The fun accompanying video, directed by frequent collaborator Shiraz and Michael Anthony, sees both bbno$ and Rebecca transform into drag queen/king versions of themselves as they "do a little yoga and do a little dance".

'yoga' follows the release of previous singles 'i remember', 'wussup' and the hit collaboration 'edamame' with 88Rising's Rich Brian, which has amassed over 90m streams across major DSPs, hit #78 on the Spotify Global Top 200 Chart, #39 globally on Tik Tok and is currently #39 on US Top 40 Radio.

Lifted from bbno$'s sixth studio album 'eat ya veggies', the 12-track album is set to be a genre-blending nostalgia trip with guest features from Rebecca Black, Night Lovell, and Rich Brian, alongside production from frequent collaborators Y2K and more. Due October 8th, the project will bring together die-hard fans of bbno$'s signature catchy previous singles and those interested in his exploration of a brand-new sound.

Watch the music video here: