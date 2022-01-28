VIDEO: awfultune Releases 'sad love song' Music Video

awfultune has released the music video for "sad love song".

Layla Eden (known musically as awfultune) is nothing short of a resplendent musical mirror of her own human experience. Floating a few covers on through the SoundCloud stratosphere circa 2017, Eden promptly adorned themself with the awfultune moniker on account of their belief that their efforts would fall on deaf ears. Wrong she was. In 2021 she now touts over four and a half million monthly footfalls on Spotify-officially evolving out of indie bedroom-pop obscurity.

Born and bred in upstate New York, Eden's musical evolution is intrinsically entwined with their own adapting identity. From plaintive to sweetly serene, their chromatic catalog of dreamlike compositions has succinctly echoed their transition from male to female-becoming whom she's always been. She is both an austere champion of the LGBTQ+ community and a perennial advocate for anyone who's simply ever felt alone or estranged from themselves.

While rife with reverie and emotional complexity, an awfultune original prides itself on its minimalism. For Eden, the narrative is usually upfront and center. A dazzling emblem of this story-centric ideal is their impassioned, quintessential offering of 2019, "I Met Sarah In The Bathroom." More rooted in emotional truth than reality, Sarah represents Layla's bolder, uninhibited alter ego.

More than anything, it is a love letter to themself. Now having amassed over 150 million streams on YouTube and Spotify, the track is a thrilling culmination of their story so far. Answering to an outpour of audible cravings for more from the Layla and Sarah love story, Eden is primed to share the rest of their rainbow fueled journey with fans, and what each of those colors have represented to them in life and through their own transition.

Watch a new music video here: