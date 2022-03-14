VIDEO: Yours Truly Debut New 'Lights On' Music Video

Alternative bright lights Yours Truly have unveiled their new single and music video "Lights On." At just shy of three minutes long, 'Lights On' is fiery and to-the-point, while sticking around long enough to firmly cement itself in the listener's head.

Yours Truly vocalist Mikaila Delgado shares more on how the track was born: "'Lights On' is about challenging the way you view yourself and how much that is influenced by other people. Doing impulsive things to come off as adventurous and fun while you feel like you're falling apart behind the scenes. I find it interesting when someone says "You're not who I expected you to be" and when you sit with that for a while you start to think "what do I look like to others? Who am I to myself?" I figured out during this pandemic that being alone with your thoughts is where you truly begin to unpack who you are to your core," she explains.

"I discovered that a lot of my identity is linked to being in this band. Naturally it's not a glamorous process, but it's recognising that you can't hide behind some story you made up to tell some stranger when you're out drunk because the only person you are living with is yourself."

The music video release is just as impactful on the visual front. Written by Mikaila, she explains more on her vision for bringing the song to life:

"Our main focus was to create a music video that looks like a movie. We were influenced by murder mystery shows and wanted to create this story that surrounds the hotel setting of the lyrics in the song. I wanted the timeline to go back and forth so people have to think "what is going on? Who's blood is that? What is she running from"? I spent some time coming up with the concept of a crime gone wrong and settings that felt glamorous but had a sinister feel to them. Shooting the 'Lights On' video in Brighton in the UK was a really cool experience, we got to spend two days running around the city and seeing things we hadn't seen before."

Australia's Yours Truly are 2022's must-watch in the alternative scene. Huge international touring credits, media and radio trailblazing and a burgeoning brood of fans are just some of the successes that back this band, but it's the knack for punchy songwriting and performance deep in their DNA that makes this four-piece really tick.

From their hometown in Sydney, Yours Truly first broke out with their 2019 EP Afterglow (hear its standout singles "Circles" and "High Hopes") and went on to spend the rest of the year gracing stages including Download UK, Riot Fest, and Good Things and supporting rock heroes including Sum 41 and State Champs on their international quests. In 2020 the band followed with their full-length Self Care, which saw the band awarded a laundry list of accolades including triple j's Feature Album and Tone Deaf's Record Of The Week, alongside band nominations for Rolling Stone's 'Best New Artist' and 'Best International Breakthrough Band' at the UK Heavy Awards.

Following the arrival of their urgent, pulsing and frustration-filled single "Walk Over My Grave" in the latter half of 2021, 2022 finds the group stepping into a new era with the unveiling of "Lights On". Short, sharp and instantly memorable, Yours Truly continue to knock it out of the park ahead of more new music this year.

Watch the new music video here: