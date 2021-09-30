VIDEO: Young Bombs Release 'Summer in Brooklyn' Music Video Featuring JORDY

Vancouver's own Young Bombs premiere their hotly anticipated music video for 'Summer In Brooklyn', featuring Los Angeles singer-songwriter JORDY.

Matthew Laeng (Brando, 24HRS, Famba, MKLA, Lucas Estrada) joined Young Bombs and JORDY to creative direct the playful video, which pays homage to New York City's liveliest borough and some of the duo's first experiences there.

The video follows Martin and Tristan, along with featured artist JORDY, as they drive an ice cream truck around Brooklyn, meeting and dancing with new people, handing out the quintessential summer dessert, and embodying the lyrics that illustrate the experience of summer in the city. The feelgood track's video makes you want to get up and dance the night away--and get some ice cream while you're at it.

With nearly 100 million streams in four years, Young Bombs duo Martin and Tristan cooked up 45 remixes by 2018, and along the way lent their talents to a huge roster of artists, including Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, and Post Malone. In 2019, the duo took a leap of faith to begin making music for themselves. "Summer In Brooklyn" is the first song released with Sony Music.

Watch the music video below: