VIDEO: Years & Years Unveils 'Sweet Talker' Music Video

Years & Years & Galantis have today released a video for brand new single "Sweet Talker". Years & Years' highly-anticipated new album, 'Night Call', set for release January 7th via Interscope Records, also features the pulsating queer anthem "Crave", "Starstruck" and more.

The video for "Sweet Talker," directed by Sophia Ray, offers a surreal, playful twist on Olly Alexander's latest anthem, transforming the ghosting behind the track into a modern, medieval fable.

Speaking about the video, Ray reveals that the video was "inspired by iconic fantasy films like 'Labyrinth' and 'Gretel & Hansel': a sickly sweet but dark take on a fairytale, where superstar Olly Alexander finds himself trapped in an enchanted castle by a mysteriously sexy beast. The concept behind the video takes the Greek mythical tale of King Midas, and turns it on its head, where Olly finds a magic sword in his escape through this castle, that turns anyone he slays into candy. Olly had some amazing references and a real clear aesthetic style when it came to the brief for this video, full of whimsy, fashion and fantasy - it got me excited straight away to start coming up with ideas from his moodboards. Olly and I then developed the concept and creative for the video together to really bring it to its full fruition."

The new track, which Billboard called "a romantic, glorious dancefloor anthem," with Dancing Astronaut labeling it "a tour de force," sees Olly teaming up with dance music giants Galantis in an ode to all the verbal virtuoso's out there texting sweet nothings and promising the world but seeing none of it through. Ghosting is part of modern romance, but Olly won't settle for it so decided to reclaim the narrative of his own encounters and relationships gone sour. Setting a new standard for songwriting in dance music since 2009, Galantis is a collaborative project led by Christian Karlsson aka Bloodshy (Little Mix, Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Katy Perry, and Britney Spears).

The new track follows hot on the heels of news that Years & Years' third album 'Night Call' will be released January 7th. "Sweet Talker" serves as the follow up to "Crave," released earlier this year alongside an incredible video featuring Olly and castmates from his Award-winning HBO Max drama 'It's A Sin' (Omari Douglas, Nathaniel Hall, David Carlisle) plus the likes of Munroe Bergdorf. With its release, "Crave" received praise from the likes of E! Online who hailed the track for taking listeners "into a fantasy world with a dance floor," with Vulture lauding the track as a "sensual yearning-on-the-dance-floor slow-burner."

From its iconic artwork to its euphoric, rejuvenated sound, 'Night Call' is a thrilling new chapter for Years & Years. Inspired as much by pioneering figures like Sylvester as it is French House, at the center of the record is that mermaid of a muse: a beautiful icon luring men to their death, on an album partly about those searching for love (or a lover) but ultimately finding power in themselves Embodying the new perspective of a character - like Ritchie in 'It's A Sin' - also deeply influenced Olly's songwriting, with songs that blur the line between fantasy and reality but are bound together by their explorations of queer life. Hedonistic and escapist, 'Night Call' captures that joy and anticipation of going out precisely because, says Olly, "I was writing from a fantastical space, stuck in the same four walls. I wanted to have as much pleasure as possible in the music."

Pre-order Years & Years new album, 'Night Call' here.

In what was already a jam-packed year, 2021 has seen Olly Alexander's superstar-status grace new heights. He began the year with a leading role in the critically acclaimed HBO Max drama 'It's A Sin', which brought the fight against HIV/Aids back into the public conversation like never before. Earlier this week, Olly was nominated for a prestigious Critics Choice Award for 'Best Actor in A Limited Series or Movie Made for Television' for his role as Ritchie Tozer in the series.

This past spring, Olly turned out a show-stopping performance of "It's a sin" alongside the legendary, Elton John at the BRIT Awards(WATCH). The duet also features on Elton John's No. 1 UK album, 'The Lockdown Sessions'. Continuing a phenomenal year for Olly, which also saw the release of his single "Starstruck," which became an instant Years & Years classic and Olly's first new music since 2018's much-loved second album, 'Palo Santo,' Olly was later joined by Kylie Minogue on a special remix of "Starstruck." This Fall, Olly again teamed up with Kylie on the joyous "Second To Midnight," the lead single from Minogue's 'Disco: Guest List Edition' (also featured on the deluxe version of 'Night Call').

As Years & Years, Olly has become one of the world's most trailblazing modern pop stars. Across two hugely successful albums to date, the singer, actor, fashion icon and cultural vanguard has earned 5 Brit Award nominations, surpassed 4.4 billion global streams, and sold out numerous global tours. Olly has also become a fearless, once-in-a-generation voice on important discussions around mental health, and issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community - all of which, in its own way, has taken him to 'Night Call', and the most essential Years & Years album to date.

Watch the new music video here: