VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For Beyonce's Upcoming Visual Album 'Black is King' on Disney+

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Beyonce will release a visual album, titled "Black is King" exclusively on Disney+!

Check out the official trailer below!

"Black is King" will premiere globally on Disney+ on July 31, 2020 and will arrive on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the release of Disney's global phenomenon "The Lion King."

The project was written, directed, and executive produced by Beyonce.

