VIDEO: Watch the Dropkick Murphys Perform Live at Fenway With Special Guest Bruce Springsteen

The Dropkick Murphys performed live at an empty Fenway Park on May 29, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The band performed while fully spread out, with only the two lead singers, Al Barr and Ken Casey, moving around, careful to keep their distance from one another.

The band's performance even featured a special guest, Bruce Springsteen, performing from home and broadcast on a screen in the venue!

Watch the full concert below!

