VIDEO: Watch the Black Pumas' TINY DESK CONCERT

Black Pumas' new Tiny Desk (Home) Concert is streaming today on NPR Music. The concert features the band performing "Red Rover," "Fire," "OCT 33," and "Colors," all tracks from their GRAMMY Album of the Year-nominated debut album Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition). "Black Pumas' gritty, retro-soul groove is on full display, while the intensity level builds gradually throughout this four-song set. It's clear why the band's live shows have won over fans," writes NPR. "The power of this Tiny Desk (home) concert shows that they always bring it, no matter the size of the audience."

Watch on NPR Music below!

Black Pumas have been nominated for three awards at the 2021 GRAMMYs - Album of the Year, Record of the Year (for "Colors"), and Best American Roots Performance (for "Colors"). Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) is available on ATO Records here.

