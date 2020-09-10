VIDEO: Watch Phoebe Bridgers' Tiny Desk At Home Performance
The video was filmed in Washington (maybe?!).
Phoebe Bridgers, who released her album Punisher this past June to universal acclaim has released a performance for NPR Music's acclaimed Tiny Desk series (her fourth set for the series!). Her new set includes "Kyoto" "Moon Song" and "I Know The End" and was filmed in Washington, DC (maybe?!).
Watch the Tiny Desk below!
This Saturday, September 12, fans can get more Phoebe Bridgers by tuning in to CBS This Morning to see chat with news anchor Anthony Mason and perform songs from Punisher. Check your local listings for timing.
