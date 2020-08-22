VIDEO: Watch Perfume Genius Perform 'Set My Heart On Fire Immediately' On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The #PlayAtHome performance was shot in Los Angeles, CA.

Perfume Genius (Mike Hadreas) performed the ballad and album opener, "Whole Life" from his recent release, Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The #PlayAtHome performance was shot in Los Angeles, CA.

Hadreas was backed by his long time collaborator Alan Wyffels. This marks Hadreas' second late night performance in support of the album, earlier this summer he performed "On The Floor" and "Jason" on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He also performed a live performance for Pitchfork's first ever "Listening Club."

Earlier this year Perfume Genius released his new album, Set My Heart On Fire Immediately on Matador Records to worldwide critical acclaim. The album was produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Blake Mills and features contributions from musicians Jim Keltner, Pino Palladino, Matt Chamberlin and Rob Moose. It was recorded in Los Angeles, where Perfume Genius settled in 2017 with longtime partner and musical collaborator Alan Wyffels. The album explores and subverts concepts of masculinity and traditional roles, and introduces decidedly American musical influences.

