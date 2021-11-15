VIDEO: Watch Måneskin Perform 'MAMMAMIA' at the MTV EMAS
The track was originally released in October.
Måneskin took to the stage on MTV's European Music Awards to perform their hit single, "MAMMAMIA".
Watch the new performance below!
With 24 platinum and 4 gold records (for FIMI/GfK), Måneskin continue to make bold steps in their international career path, breaking unprecedented records, climbing to number 1 on the charts worldwide and taking the world by storm with their music.
The critically praised bilingual rock band from Italy is skyrocketing up global charts, already garnering more than 2 billion streams. Their singles "BEGGIN'" and "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" previously charted at #1 and #8 on Spotify's Weekly Global Songs Chart. Included in Måneskin's latest album "Teatro d'ira - Vol. I" - "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" also reached #1 On The Spotify U.S. Viral Chart, #1 on Billboard's "Hot Hard Rock Songs" Chart, Reached The Top-5 Of The Official UK Singles Chart, and has notched over 750 million streams to date.