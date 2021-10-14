VIDEO: Watch Lil Nas X Go Behind the Scenes of 'INDUSTRY BABY' Music Video







Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Nas X and director Christian Bresauer have partnered exclusively with Vevo for the latest installment of Vevo Footnotes, revealing every hidden reference and new information about the making of their iconic "Industry Baby" music video.

In the visual for the now Platinum-certified hit song, Lil Nas X discusses the inspiration and controversy surrounding the making of the video. He also talks about personal items he used on the set, improvised choreography and the most uncomfortable scenes to film with co-star Jack Harlow. The song appears on Lil Nas X's chart-topping album MONTERO out now.

Below is a complete outline of "The Making of Industry Baby | Vevo Footnotes," including key insight from the music video's executive director and more from Lil Nas X himself.

Watch the behind the scenes look here:

Watch the music video here: