VIDEO: Watch Kim Petras Debut Two New Songs on MTV EMAS

Last night, international pop star Kim Petras dominated the MTV EMAs stage with a larger-than-life performance of "Coconuts" into a tease of "Hit It From The Back," two unreleased songs from her upcoming highly anticipated debut album.

The MTV EMAs took place in Budapest, Hungary against a backdrop of controversy surrounding a slew of recently passed anti-LGBTQ legislation in the country. Kim's performance - which celebrated individuality and being your authentic self - flew in the face of these restrictive laws, standing in solidarity with Hungary's queer community and youth and supporting LGBTQ+ rights worldwide.

Featuring risqué moves and a team of diverse dancers working out with coconut weights in a hot, tropical island gym, the provocative performance emphasized fun as well as fundamental rights - a commitment to inclusion that Kim will continue with her debut performance at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"I'm transgender and performing at the EMAs. It's going to be pretty powerful to be in Hungary and perform on the show when these laws have just happened. I believe in freedom of expression and I don't really believe in censorship doing anything good for people, so I'm just really excited that MTV is taking a stand against censorship and really putting diversity into the show. Music is such a powerful thing because it's supposed to break barriers and it doesn't really matter in music what gender you are, or what sexuality or what skin color you have - music is a very universal thing," said Kim prior to her performance.

After recently signing with Republic Records, Kim released her shimmering dance-pop single "Future Starts Now" from her upcoming, highly anticipated debut album, pulling inspiration from 80s-infused dance hits and the European house music that she fell in love with on her childhood family trips to Paris.

The video displays a glossy end-of-the-world dance party that embraces the chaos of change and celebrates the hope and joy that can be found on the other side. Kim made her MTV Video Music Awards debut with a dazzling bubblegum fantasy performance of "Future Starts Now" which offered a taste of the dance-pop escape that is to come with Kim's debut album. That same week made a huge splash at New York Fashion Week which was capped off with her appearance at the Met Gala where she represented all horse girls in Collina Strada, a look which featured a horse head bustier that drew the attention of the fashion world and even resulted in a skit at the Emmys.

Watch the performance here: