VIDEO: Watch Katy Perry Perform 'When I'm Gone' & 'Walking On Air' Live From Her Las Vegas Residency

Katy Perry appeared on CNN's New Year's Eve special to perform a mashup of her new single "When I'm Gone" and her 2015 track "Walking On Air." "When I'm Gone" marks Perry first collaboration with iconic producer Alesso. The performance was broadcast live from Perry's PLAY residency in Las Vegas.

A high-drama anthem built on throbbing beats and powerful piano melodies, the single spotlights Katy's radiant vocal presence as she offers up a fierce warning to the one who's left her behind. Written by Alesso and Katy with Alida Garpestad Peck, Rami Yacoub, Space Primates' Nathan Cunningham and Marc Sibley, and Alma Goodman, "When I'm Gone" comes to wild and dazzling life thanks to Alesso's immaculate sound design and endlessly imaginative yet pop-perfect production.

Of the PLAY Residency, Katy says, "I'm so proud to bring this larger-than-life show to Vegas. This residency has been years in the making - I remember being in a hard hat and steel-toed boots to walk among the steel beams that make up this gorgeous new theater! I had such a wild time dreaming up all six acts of this show, and it really made me listen to my catalog in a whole new way to come up with a set list that included 20 of my most-streamed songs as well as my new Alesso collaboration to keep things fresh."

On Monday, January 10, the official music video for "When I'm Gone" will receive a massive worldwide premiere when ESPN broadcasts the video at halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Katy Perry has racked up a cumulative 50 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 48 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks. She boasts an impressive 40M + monthly listeners on Spotify with over 20M followers on the platform. Her 2019 single, "Never Really Over," off her latest album SMILE, is certified PLATINUM and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy's musical career.

2020's SMILE release has sold over 1.25 million adjusted albums, with nearly two billion combined streams to date. Views of her 2013 video "Roar" and 2014 "Dark Horse" have recently surpassed three billion views - making Katy the first female artist to reach this milestone. Katy's 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event's history. She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles - and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.

Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection. Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality, and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award in 2017, amfAR's Award of Courage in 2018, and Variety's Power of Women distinction in 2021.

