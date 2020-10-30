VIDEO: Watch Joy Kate's Music Video for 'Puppet'

Joy Kate has and always will be a self-made artist.

Joy Kate has and always will be a self-made artist. Never content with what she knows now, she's always looking to learn more and develop her craft even further. She graduated high school at 16 and is now attending NYU to further hone her musical craft specifically her production and mastering skills. To date, Joy Kate has written and released 10 singles and 1 EP and has amassed over 29k monthly listeners on Spotify with over 631k streams 100% organically.

Watch the video below!

In the music video, Joy Kate is a marionette the strings being that of a past toxic relationship. The video starts with her still tied to this relationship until she ultimately sets herself free while acknowledging the hold that this will have on her moving forward. The video has a kind of Melanie Martinez vibe.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You