VIDEO: Watch Jeannie Seely on CIRCLE ALL ACCESS MINUTE

She's a 50 year Opry Member! Jeannie Seely talks with CIRCLE ALL ACCESS MINUTE about the excitement of releasing her new album on Curb Records and gives them the backstory of getting Willie Nelson to come on board and sing a duet with her for this new project.

CIRCLE, the country music and lifestyle television network, is distributing weekly video entertainment news packages, CIRCLE ALL ACCESS MINUTE, to media outlets, digital media and Circle affiliates. Each Tuesday and Thursday, a new entertainment news package is released. The clips are short-form edited video stories that include captured events and happenings in and outside of Nashville's bustling music industry as well as behind the scenes action from many of CIRCLE's exclusive network programs including the current Saturday night live broadcast of the Grand Ole Opry. Media outlets can use them in news or entertainment programs or on social platforms.

