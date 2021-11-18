VIDEO: Watch Jason Sudeikis in the Foo Fighters' 'Love Dies Young' Music Video

Hailed by Rolling Stone as an "LP-ending ode to joy," Foo Fighters' "Love Dies Young" is now both the epic finale of Medicine at Midnight and the album's newest single.

But wait there's more... "Love Dies Young" makes an additional splash as the latest Foo Fighters' video-one that definitely takes writer/director Dave Grohl and the FF team into uncharted waters, but don't worry - America's favorite coach Jason Sudeikis is on hand to make sure things go swimmingly.

The "Love Dies Young" video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.

The Foo Fighters were recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. HBO will air the ceremony on November 20.

Watch the new music video here: