VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo Perform 'Glowing Up' on THE KELY CLARKSON SHOW

Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform her single "Glowing Up" off of her recent album "Ch. 1 Vol. 1".

Watch the full performance below!

A galvanizing mix of reverential, socially-inspired music, the collection is marked by heartbreak and sadness, but also triumph and growth. By way of a 12-track journey into her mental and emotional landscape Ch. 1, Vs. 1 is the perfect soundtrack to a still-unfolding talent ready to be seen in her fullness, beyond the stage and screen. A showcase of both Erivo's vocal stylings as well as her pen-she co-wrote every song-the album is perfectly suited for this moment in culture forever marked by a global pandemic and ongoing racial reckonings.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." Her performance earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

In 2019, Erivo starred as Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet. Her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. She next appeared in the HBO crime miniseries The Outsider and played Aretha Franklin on the National Geographic anthology series Genius.