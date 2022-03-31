VIDEO: Wallows Perform 'Marvelous' On JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Fresh off the release week of their brilliant sophomore album, Tell Me That It's Over, Wallows took to the stage last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC to deliver the debut television performance of their song "Marvelous." The latest single from their long awaited sophomore album, "Marvelous" is exemplary of their incredible musicianship, foreshadowing the epic world tour they're about to embark on this Friday, April 1st.

Produced by 3x GRAMMY® Award-winner Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Adele), Tell Me That It's Over sees Wallows continuing on their ever-evolving journey of sonic exploration, fusing a vast array of musical ideas - from lo-fi post-punk and indie-folk to early '90s dance-pop psychedelia - into their own one-of-a-kind creative vision. Highlights include the recently released singles, "I Don't Want to Talk," "Especially You," and "At the End of the Day," all of which are joined by official music videos directed by Jason Lester (Animal Collective, Ashe, Madison Beer, Rostam).

TMTIO marks the long awaited full-length follow-up to Wallows' hugely popular 2019 debut album, Nothing Happens. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner John Congleton (St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten), the album proved one of that year's highest streamed debuts, fueled in part by the 2x RIAA platinum hit single, "Are You Bored Yet? (Feat. Clairo)."

Wallows - Braeden Lemasters, Cole Preston, and Dylan Minnette - are currently poised to embark on the Tell Me That It's Over World Tour, set to get underway April 1 with a sold out show at Seattle, WA's historic Paramount Theatre and then travel the globe through February 2023. Support throughout comes from special guests including Spill Tab, Jordana, May-A, Hatchie, Samia, and Empath, as well as two shows between the Coachella weekends with The Regrettes. A majority of dates are already sold out; a limited number of VIP packages for North American dates and "Especially You" packages for international dates are available now. For more information and ticket availability, please visit here.

Watch the new performance here: