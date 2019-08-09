VIDEO: Vevo and Lady Antebellum Release Live Performance of 'Pictures'

Vevo announces the release of Lady Antebellum's live performance of "Pictures." Lady Antebellum blend contemporary country with soulful 60's R&B into an infectious brew that relies on the trio's rich harmonies and impeccable instrumental skills. The trio was formed in 2006 by Charles Kelley (brother of singer/songwriter Josh Kelley), Hillary Scott (daughter of Grammy-winning country artist Linda Davis), and Dave Haywood, and soon graduated from dive bars to the Grand Ole Opry.

Watch the live performance below!

As a Country-radio staple, the trio has amassed record-breaking success with nine No. One hits while ushering in more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold, with over 4 billion digital streams. Known for their 9X platinum hit "Need You Now" which is the highest certified song by a country group, they have earned ACM and CMA "Vocal Group of the Year" trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod.





