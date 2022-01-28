VIDEO: Valley Release Retro 'Last Birthday' Music Video

Today, JUNO nominated, alternative-pop band Valley share the retro-inspired music video for "Last Birthday" through Capitol Records. Shot on 16mm film, the video was directed by Dylan Mitro (The Zolas, Amaal, BabyGirl) and is reminiscent of a '70s romcom that radiates with the endearing chemistry which is so signature to the band.

"Last Birthday" was celebrated by Rolling Stone India, noting "['Last Birthday'] works because the quartet add a level of earnestness to the understated production in few ways records do these days." The track was released as part of Valley's latest EP The After Party which was released earlier this month. Listen to The After Party EP here.

Valley burst back into playing live last year, reconnecting with fans across North America. The band played their first American festivals last summer and sold out shows with COIN on a 17-date North American tour. The band finished the year with two epic hometown shows at The Opera House in Toronto.

Valley are gearing up for the 'I'll Be With You Tour,' the band's first-ever headlining tour with 30 dates across North America. The tour is almost entirely sold out with tickets and details available on Valley's website. Most recently, Valley announced they will be performing at Governors Ball in New York alongside one of the most exciting festival line ups this summer. Joining Halsey, Roddy Rich, Chelsea Cutler, Tove Lo an others on Saturday June 11 at Citi Field, learn more information at on the Governors Ball website.

Valley - comprised of Rob Laska, Karah James, Mickey Brandolino and Alex DiMauro - have spent the past two years developing organic buzz through a personal and intimate connection with their fans. Valley put together alternative pop with the care, adventurousness, and personal touch of a handmade burned CD. Cycling through moods like your favorite throwback Pinterest board, the Toronto quartet amplify sticky hooks through eloquent songcraft that's cognizant of what came before, yet ready for the future.

In 2016, Valley formed by accident when a local studio double booked them. During high school, Mike and Karah played in one band, while Rob and Alex played in another. They introduced themselves with self-written, self-produced releases, including the EP This Room Is White (2016), the full-length debut MAYBE (2019) and their EP sucks to see you doing better (2020). They joined Lennon Stella and The Band CAMINO on sold out tours across North America and even picked up a 2020 JUNO Award nomination in the category of "Breakthrough Group of the Year."

Most recently, the band released their latest EP Last Birthday via Capitol Records and joined COIN for a North American tour. Valley is represented by Kevin "Chief" Zaruk/Simon Tikhman with The Core Entertainment and DaLyn Bauman/Patrizia Levin with Align Management.