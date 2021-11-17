VIDEO: Troye Sivan Releases Acoustic Version of 'Angel Baby'

Troye Sivan has released the acoustic version of his hit single, "Angel Baby"!

Watch a video of Sivan recording the new stripped-back version below.

Since its release in September by Capitol Records, "Angel Baby" has amassed over 31 million combined global streams. Troye, who recently walked in the Savage X Fenty runway show and attended the Met Gala, has amassed over 10 billion combined global streams, including one billion video streams, over the course of his career.

In A Dream, which followed in 2020, included the hits "Take Yourself Home" and "Easy." Troye later teamed up with Kacey Musgraves on a new version of "Easy," which featured Mark Ronson, which has racked up over 74 million combined streams worldwide. "You," Troye's recent collaboration with Regard and Tate McRae, has become a top 10 hit at Top 40 radio, marking his highest-charting single at the format. The track, which climbed to the No. 1 position on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, has amassed over 200 million combined global streams.

His numerous awards include a Billboard Music Awards trophy, three MTV Europe Music awards and two GLAAD Media wins. "Revelation," his collaboration with Jónsi for the film Boy Erased - which Troye co-starred in - was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song - Motion Picture and shortlisted for an Oscar. "Louder Than Bombs," a track Troye co-wrote, is featured on the BTS album Map of The Soul:7, which debuted at #1 in the U.S., Korea, Australia and around the world in 2020.

Watch the new video here: