VIDEO: Touché Amoré Share New Music Video 'Feign'

Los Angeles post hardcore band Touché Amoré today shared their new video for "Feign," a song from their critically acclaimed 2020 album, Lament.

The clip for "Feign" is an action packed performance video with vibrant colors and visuals. When asked, guitarist and resident art director, Nick Steinhardt said, "In typical fashion, "Feign" began its life as a slowly picked acoustic ballad and was subsequently kicked into overdrive. We enlisted Ryan Bussard (director, analog visual FX) to bring more chaos into the fold by capturing our performance, manipulating and visually breaking it apart at its seams. Feign's raw, melodic energy has quickly made it one of our favorites live."

The band will get the chance to perform "Feign" on their 30-date North American headline tour, which kicks off this Friday in Oakland with a sold out show at the Starline Social Club, with stops at the Belasco in LA, Irving Plaza in NY, Metro in Chicago and many others. Vein.FM will be direct support on all dates, while Gleemer, Thirdface, Militarie Gun, Scowl and Closer will round out the bill on select dates. All dates below.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

w/ Vein.fm, Gleemer and Thirdface

3/4 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club - SOLD OUT

3/5 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

3/6 San Diego, CA SOMA (Side Stage) - low tickets

3/8 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge

3/10 Austin, TX Mohawk

3/11 Dallas, TX Club Dada

3/12 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

3/14 Orlando, FL The Social

3/15 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

3/16 Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern - low tickets

w/ Vein.fm, Militarie Gun and Closer

3/18 Washington, DC Black Cat

3/19 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

3/20 New York, NY Irving Plaza

w/ Vein.fm, Militarie Gun and Scowl

3/22 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

3/23 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

3/24 Montréal, QC Théâtre Fairmount

3/25 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground - SOLD OUT

3/26 Detroit, MI Magic Stick

3/28 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall

3/29 Chicago, IL Metro

3/30 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway

4/1 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

4/2 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

4/3 Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

4/5 Calgary, AB Commonweath

4/6 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room

4/8 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw (New Venue)

4/9 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

4/10 Portland, OR Star Theater

4/12 Santa Cruz, CA Atrium at Catalyst