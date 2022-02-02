VIDEO: Tim & The Glory Boys Unveil Video for New Single 'Bloodlines'

Canadian pickers Tim & The Glory Boys are known for their feel good, hand-raising, high-spirited songs that cross generations and bind communities. Formed in 2013, the JUNO award-winning, British Columbia-by-way-of-Manitoba act who were nominated for two Canadian Country Music Awards in 2021 for "Rising Star" and "Group of the Year", call their boot-stompin' anthems "bluegrass-meets-gospel-meets-Canadiana."

The band is currently putting the finishing touches on their new full-length album which will be released by Sony Music Entertainment Canada, their debut album for the label.

Tim & The Glory Boys, featuring multi-award-winning lead singer Tim Neufeld; Colin Trask (dobro/percussionist); and Brenton Thorvaldson (banjo/guitar), are born entertainers always up for a hoedown! Their recent single "Me Without You" has garnered more than three million streams and along with the track "Without A Prayer," landed the group two straight top 10 singles on Canadian Country Radio.

On the heels of the success of "Me Without You", Tim & The Glory Boys unveil the poignant video for the song "Bloodlines", directed by David J. Redman. "'Bloodlines' is a song about family, faith, and legacy. It's a song of hope for hard times", says Neufeld. The band co-wrote the track with writer-producer Zach Kale (Gabby Barrett, Florida Georgia Line).

"Bloodlines"' contemporary production and heartfelt lyrics, illustrating the importance of acknowledging and thanking the people in your life who stand by your side and support you through difficult times, are complemented by Tim's vocals and close harmonies. The recently released track is featured on Spotify's All About Country, Top Christian Contemporary, Top Christian and Gospel, Country by the Grace of God, and Next From Nashville playlists, just to name a few, and is growing week-over-week at Canadian Country Radio.

Watch the new music video here: