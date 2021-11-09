VIDEO: They Might Be Giants Release 'Moonbeam Rays' from BOOK

They Might Be Giants' new music and art book project BOOK will be released this Friday, November 12. The alternative rock legends have released the final preview album track "Moonbeam Rays" today, a brilliantly catchy track armed with the band's signature vocal harmonies, dazzling guitar rock antics, and deceivingly dark lyrics.

The ambitious new project has been met with massive acclaim, including features with Stereogum, Under The Radar, American Songwriter, SPIN, Rolling Stone and SiriusXM "Debatable". The band also recently made podcast appearances on The Three Questions with Andy Richter, The Hard Times, Rhino, RiYL, The Working Songwriter with Joe Pug & Kreative Kontrol as well as a PBS NewsHour Weekend feature where they discussed the epic new project as well as their nearly 40-year career.

With 10,000+ pre-sales, BOOK finds TMBG expanding their own worldview through multiple mediums while continuing to refine their songwriting craft. A 144-page full-color, cloth-bound hardcover book and brand new full-length album, the project was born through a series of brainstorms with longtime collaborator and graphic design legend Paul Sahre when they decided to team up with Brooklyn street photographer Brian Karlsson. In addition to the book of BOOK, there will also be standalone audio releases available on vinyl, CD, and even cassette. BOOK on Tape! All formats come with a download of the album. A limited edition run of 8-track tapes sold out instantly!

Pre-order BOOK here.

Two-time Grammy winners, They Might Be Giants started with a Dial-A-Song service, powered by a lone phone machine out of their Brooklyn apartments. Since then, they have made 23 albums, and have secretly infiltrated your TV with original themes and incidental music to numerous shows and commercials.

Watch the new music video here: