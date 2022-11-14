VIDEO: The Linda Lindas Release Video For New Holiday Single 'Groovy Xmas'
The band’s debut album, Growing Up, is out now via Epitaph Records.
Beloved Los Angeles punk band The Linda Lindas release a video for their new holiday single "Groovy Xmas."
Of the song, The Linda Lindas say "There are so many cool Christmas songs that we love to dance to, and a lot of them are by our favorite punk bands: Alice Bag, Red Kross, Shonen Knife... We were inspired by them to write our own carol that you can add to your jolly playlist and enjoy at holiday gatherings! Please sing along and share: and we hope you have a very Groovy Xmas and an awesome new year!"
The band's debut album was released earlier this year to wide critical praise with The New York Times calling it "a combination of wholesome and fierce" and Pitchfork hailing it as "the most heartwarming record of the year." Growing Up is out now via Epitaph Records.
Watch the new music video here:
TOUR DATES
11/20 - Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
12/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda (SOLD OUT)
5/27 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Music Festival
7/6 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *
7/8 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *
7/9 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
7/11 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *
7/13 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
7/24 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
7/25 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *
7/27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *
7/29 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *
7/30 - St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *
8/2 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
* w/ Paramore
