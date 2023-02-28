Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: The Kid Laroi & Girlfriend Drop Music Video for 'I Guess It's Love?'

The visual was directed by Helmi.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Singer/songwriter & rapper The Kid LAROI has dropped the video for his latest single "I GUESS IT'S LOVE?".

The music video starring himself and Katarina Deme shows a tumultuous tale of a Hollywood romance. Watch the Helmi directed music video below.

The melodious rap song produced by FnZ- first previewed in The Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams Fortnite Island Experience - shows LAROI's range as a musician and artist with influences across multiple genres.

Watch the new music video here:






